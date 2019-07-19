What can we do to reduce unplanned pregnancies?

Nearly half of the pregnancies in the United States each year are unplanned, and such unwanted or mistimed pregnancies can create negative outcomes for women, children, and families. Greater access to birth control, especially long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCS) empower women to only have children if, and when, and with whom they want. As restrictions on abortion become more widespread, states and organizations are looking to increase the availability of family planning information and access to contraceptive methods like LARCS. In this episode, Brookings Senior Fellow Isabel Sawhill leads a conversation with former Delaware Governor Jack Markell and Mark Edwards, the co-founder and co-CEO of Upstream USA, a non-profit working to expand opportunity by reducing unplanned pregnancy in the US.

Also on the program, in a new Metro Lens segment, Senior Fellow Jennifer Vey, director of the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking, describes how the digital revolution is shifting where jobs are concentrating and why this job density matters to cities and regions.

