 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

Improving opportunity through access to family planning

Nearly half of the 6.1 million yearly pregnancies in the United States are unplanned. These unplanned pregnancies, whether unwanted or mistimed, can create negative outcomes for children and families. In recent years, greater access to birth control, particularly the more effective types of birth control known as long-acting, reversible contraception (LARCs), have empowered women to only have children if, when, and with whom they want. Several states and organizations have been trailblazers in increasing the availability of family planning information and access to the full range of contraceptive methods, so that women can make the best decisions for themselves and their families. Such access will be more important than ever should restrictions on abortion become more prevalent in the future.

On June 24, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative will host an event marking the release of a new report by Brookings Senior Fellow Isabel Sawhill and Senior Research Assistant Katherine Guyot. The event will feature Former Governor Jack Markell, who led the path-breaking efforts in Delaware to reduce the rate of unplanned pregnancies. The panels that follow will focus on state experiences and efforts, new approaches to reducing unplanned pregnancies, and what the research says about their success.

Agenda

Introduction and overview

Summary of report “Why States Matter in the Battle Over Women’s Reproductive Rights”

Keynote address

Panel 1: State experiences

John Wiesman

Secretary of Health - Washington State Department of Health

Karyl Thomas Rattay

Director, Division of Public Health - Delaware Department of Health and Social Services

David K. Turok

Associate Professor - University of Utah, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Panel 2: New approaches

S
Moderator

Sarah Brown

Senior Adviser and Former Chief Executive Officer - The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy

Ian Rowe

Chief Executive Officer - Public Prep

Panel 3: Research

Martha Bailey

Professor of Economics - University of Michigan

Research Professor - Population Studies Center

Jason Lindo

Professor of Economics - Texas A&M University

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings