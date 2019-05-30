Improving opportunity through access to family planning
Nearly half of the 6.1 million yearly pregnancies in the United States are unplanned. These unplanned pregnancies, whether unwanted or mistimed, can create negative outcomes for children and families. In recent years, greater access to birth control, particularly the more effective types of birth control known as long-acting, reversible contraception (LARCs), have empowered women to only have children if, when, and with whom they want. Several states and organizations have been trailblazers in increasing the availability of family planning information and access to the full range of contraceptive methods, so that women can make the best decisions for themselves and their families. Such access will be more important than ever should restrictions on abortion become more prevalent in the future.
On June 24, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative will host an event marking the release of a new report by Brookings Senior Fellow Isabel Sawhill and Senior Research Assistant Katherine Guyot. The event will feature Former Governor Jack Markell, who led the path-breaking efforts in Delaware to reduce the rate of unplanned pregnancies. The panels that follow will focus on state experiences and efforts, new approaches to reducing unplanned pregnancies, and what the research says about their success.
Agenda
Introduction and overview
Richard V. Reeves
John C. and Nancy D. Whitehead Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Co-director - Center on Children and Families
Summary of report “Why States Matter in the Battle Over Women’s Reproductive Rights”
Keynote address
Panel 1: State experiences
Camille Busette
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies, Governance Studies, Metropolitan Policy Program
Director - Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative
John Wiesman
Secretary of Health - Washington State Department of Health
Karyl Thomas Rattay
Director, Division of Public Health - Delaware Department of Health and Social Services
David K. Turok
Associate Professor - University of Utah, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Panel 2: New approaches
Sarah Brown
Senior Adviser and Former Chief Executive Officer - The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy
Mark Edwards
Co-Founder/Co-CEO - Upstream USA
Ian Rowe
Chief Executive Officer - Public Prep
Ginny Ehrlich
Chief Executive Officer - Power to Decide
Panel 3: Research
Ron Haskins
The Cabot Family Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Co-Director - Center on Children and Families
Martha Bailey
Professor of Economics - University of Michigan
Research Professor - Population Studies Center
Kristin Moore
Senior Scholar - Child Trends
Jason Lindo
Professor of Economics - Texas A&M University
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.