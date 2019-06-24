Preventing unplanned pregnancy: Lessons from the states

In the context of a looming debate about women’s reproductive health, this paper reviews what we have learned about strategies for reducing unplanned pregnancies and births, especially at the state level. Our primary findings and conclusions are:

Unintended pregnancies are at an all-time low in the U.S. but still represent about 45 percent of all pregnancies. (Unintended pregnancies include those that women themselves say they did not want or that occurred earlier than they desired. We use “unintended” and “unplanned” interchangeably in this paper.)

About 40 percent of unplanned pregnancies end in abortion, while the other 60 percent result in a birth. The result is that about one-third of all births are unplanned.

Unintended pregnancies and births are most common among young unmarried women, especially teens and the most disadvantaged. However, these groups have also seen the largest declines in unintended pregnancy rates in recent years.

The reasons behind these declines remain somewhat obscure, but two potential reasons stand out. The first has to do with changes in social norms around women’s roles. More women are expected to work, to get some postsecondary education, and to support their families, which make unplanned childbearing more costly and the benefits of delay much greater. The second reason is greater access to and increased use of the most effective forms of contraception, such as long-acting reversible contraceptives. Other factors that could have played a role include the Great Recession and a decline in sexual activity.