Trump and the crumbling of the US-led world order

In this episode, Robert Kagan, author of the forthcoming “The Jungle Grows Back: America and Our Imperiled World,” and Thomas Wright, author of “All Measure Short of War: The Contest for the 21st Century and the Future of American Power,” discuss with guest host Will Moreland how the success of the post-World War II international order left it vulnerable to internal complacency and external pressure from authoritarian regimes. They explain how at the same time, Trump’s longstanding disdain for global commitments finally found audience with an American public who have forgotten why the U.S. originally engaged in the system of international alliances and institutions designed to defuse the great power conflicts that led to two world wars.

