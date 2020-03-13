The Affordable Care Act at 10 years

On March 23, 2010, President Barack Obama signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, perhaps the most significant change in health care policy since the passage of Medicare and Medicaid in 1965. But opposition to the law has been unrelenting since before its enactment, and efforts to repeal it in the courts are ongoing.

In this episode, Christen Linke Young, a fellow with the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy, discusses where we are a decade after the law’s enactment. Her extensive experience in health policy includes working as a senior policy advisor for health reform in the White House.

Also on this episode, Sarah Binder, Senior Fellow in Governance Studies, discusses what’s happening in Congress as the coronavirus spreads.

