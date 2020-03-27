The 1979 Iranian Revolution’s enduring impact on the world

In a new book from the Brookings Institution Press, titled The Iranian Revolution at Forty, more than two dozen experts look back on the rise of the Islamic Republic and explore what the startling events of 1979 continue to mean for the volatile Middle East as well as the rest of the world.

On this episode, the editor of this volume, Suzanne Maloney, joins Brookings Press Director Bill Finan to discuss the Iranian Revolution’s continued relevance today. Maloney is the interim vice president and director of Foreign Policy at Brookings.

Also on this episode, Chris Meserole answers a student’s question about the risks of data mining and the ways personal Facebook data is use. This is part of our ongoing Policy 2020 Ask an Expert feature.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.