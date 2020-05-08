Introducing Techstream: Where technology and policy intersect

On this episode, a discussion about a new Brookings resource called Techstream, a publication site on brookings.edu that puts technologists and policymakers in conversation. Chris Meserole, a fellow in Foreign Policy and deputy director of the Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative, explains what Techstream is and some of the issues it covers.

Also on the episode, Darrell West, the vice president and director of Governance Studies at Brookings, answers a listener’s question about how the coronavirus might affect the U.S. presidential election.

Related Content:

Disinformation Wars: The United States and Europe are ill-prepared for the coming wave of “deep fakes” that artificial intelligence could unleash (article in ForeignPolicy.com by Chris Meserole and Alina Polyakova)

