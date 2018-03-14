Raising wages and strengthening economic progress for American workers

In this episode, Jay Shambaugh, director of The Hamilton Project and senior fellow in Economic Studies at Brookings, and Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, discuss the decades-long trend of real wage stagnation and policy solutions for increasing productivity, strengthening wage growth, and ensuring that national economic growth is reflected in the living standards of all American workers.

Show notes:

Direct download of this episode (mp3)

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, and Fred Dews for additional support.

Subscribe to Intersections here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to intersections@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Intersections is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.