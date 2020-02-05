Is Trump’s State of the Union a roadmap for 2020?

President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address “at many points departed from reality and facts, but laid out a clear strategy and vision that he will have moving forward into his re-election.” John Hudak lays out how the speech anticipates the president’s political and rhetorical tactics and challenges for Democrats in the 2020 campaign.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.