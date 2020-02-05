 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/POOL
Podcast

Is Trump’s State of the Union a roadmap for 2020?

and

President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address “at many points departed from reality and facts, but laid out a clear strategy and vision that he will have moving forward into his re-election.” John Hudak lays out how the speech anticipates the president’s political and rhetorical tactics and challenges for Democrats in the 2020 campaign.

