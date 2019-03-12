Is Trump’s 2020 defense budget excessive?

Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon discusses President Trump’s $750 billion defense budget request for the upcoming fiscal year and recommends more efficient spending with the goal of creating a more modern and ready—but not larger—force.

