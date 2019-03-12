 Skip to main content
Series: 5 on 45 Podcast
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Alberto Ramirez utilizes a communication system while underground during Urban Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2018 (ANTX18) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S. March 19, 2018. Picture taken March 19, 2018. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY - RC13A748CBD0
Is Trump’s 2020 defense budget excessive?

Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon discusses President Trump’s $750 billion defense budget request for the upcoming fiscal year and recommends more efficient spending with the goal of creating a more modern and ready—but not larger—force.

