 Skip to main content
Search
Series: The Current Podcast
People hold signs as they take part in a rally for "Justice Everywhere" to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to disallow the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in San Diego, California, U.S., June 18, 2020. The sign in the middle reads: "No human being is illegal". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Podcast

How will the Trump administration’s new immigration restrictions affect the US economy?

and

A new White House executive order suspending temporary work visas and other avenues of legal immigration does “a big disservice to the American people,” Brookings Senior Fellow Dany Bahar says. Bahar explains why the restrictions targeting high-skilled immigration hurt the U.S. economy, and the crucial role immigrants play as engines of economic growth and job creation.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, Marie Wilken, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings