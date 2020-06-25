How will the Trump administration’s new immigration restrictions affect the US economy?

A new White House executive order suspending temporary work visas and other avenues of legal immigration does “a big disservice to the American people,” Brookings Senior Fellow Dany Bahar says. Bahar explains why the restrictions targeting high-skilled immigration hurt the U.S. economy, and the crucial role immigrants play as engines of economic growth and job creation.

