 Skip to main content
Search
Series: The Current Podcast
A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were killed in an air strike in Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Podcast

How will Iran respond to US assassination of Soleimani?

and

Following the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Brookings expert Suzanne Maloney lays out how Iran may choose to retaliate and the potential repercussions for the U.S., Iraq, and the broader Middle East. She also warns that the cycle of escalation may be moving beyond either the U.S. or Iran’s control.

Related reading:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producers Gaston Reboredo and Colin Cruickshank, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings