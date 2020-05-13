How does COVID-19 unemployment compare to the Great Depression?

The U.S. unemployment rate is now over 14%, according to the April jobs report, the highest it’s been since the Great Depression. Brookings Senior Fellow Gary Burtless explains what’s different this time around, from the unprecedented rapidity of job losses to the economic support for people who have lost their jobs, and why that relief is critical to avoiding the long, drawn-out suffering of the Great Depression.

Related reading:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, Marie Wilken, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.