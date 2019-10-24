Brexit and the new plan for Northern Ireland

Brexit—the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union, has been scheduled to occur on October 31. But will it still happen? As events move quickly in Britain and in the European Parliament–including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s likely failed attempt to hold new elections in December–where do things stand? Amanda Sloat, the Robert Bosch Senior Fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, explains what’s been going on, and what to expect next in Brexit.

Also on this episode, Joseph Parilla, fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program, speaks to the issue of talent development as a component of city and regional economic development.

