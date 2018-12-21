An update on Brexit

Amanda Sloat, Robert M. Bosch Senior Fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, explains recent news about Brexit, and what could happen in the weeks leading up to March 29, the date on which the United Kingdom formally leaves the European Union. Key issues include whether Prime Minister Theresa May will get her Brexit deal—negotiated already with EU leaders—passed through Parliament; the so-called “Irish backstop”; what happens on March 29 if there is no deal; and what trade deals Britain will be able to forge with the United States, Europe, and Commonwealth nations.

Also, in a new Coffee Break segment, meet Landry Signé, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Global Economy and Development program, and Africa Growth Initiative.

