Series: The Current Podcast
EU supporters attend a rally as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC1B7035DDC0
Podcast

What’s the latest on Brexit?

and

As Parliament debates the latest version of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, Thomas Wright explains what the terms of the new deal mean for Northern Ireland, whether the U.K. is still at risk of a no-deal Brexit outcome, and what Brexit means for the future of U.S.-U.K. relations and the broader trans-Atlantic relationship.

Thanks to audio producers Eowyn Fain, Gaston Reboredo, and Ian McAllister, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

