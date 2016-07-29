Joseph Parilla is a fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program where he conducts research on the trends and policies that shape economic performance in cities and regions in the United States and across the world. As the lead scholar on the program’s Global Cities Initiative, Joseph has conducted numerous studies of regional economic conditions, including metro-level trade, productivity, and competitiveness assessments. More recently, Joseph has led projects to economic development policy and practice in U.S. cities and regions, including helping lead Brookings’ Inclusive Economic Development Lab and directing a unique analysis on how economic development incentives align with principles of inclusive growth in four U.S. cities. Prior to his work at Brookings, Joseph was a research associate in the Urban Institute’s Metropolitan Housing and Communities center, where he focused on housing and urban policy. He holds degrees in public policy from Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy and economics and geography from Macalester College.