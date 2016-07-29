 Skip to main content
Metropolitan Policy Program Fellow Joseph Parilla

Joseph Parilla

Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program

Joseph Parilla is a fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program where he conducts research on the trends and policies that shape economic performance in cities and regions in the United States and across the world. As the lead scholar on the program’s Global Cities Initiative, Joseph has conducted numerous studies of regional economic conditions, including metro-level trade, productivity, and competitiveness assessments. More recently, Joseph has led projects to economic development policy and practice in U.S. cities and regions, including helping lead Brookings’ Inclusive Economic Development Lab and directing a unique analysis on how economic development incentives align with principles of inclusive growth in four U.S. cities. Prior to his work at Brookings, Joseph was a research associate in the Urban Institute’s Metropolitan Housing and Communities center, where he focused on housing and urban policy. He holds degrees in public policy from Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy and economics and geography from Macalester College.

Contact
202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Global Trade
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Experience
Past Positions
Research Associate. Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center, Urban Institute
Research Analyst. Optimal Solutions Group, LLC.
Education
M.P.P., Georgetown University, McCourt School of Public Policy
B.A., Macalester College, Economics and Geography

