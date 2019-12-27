Best of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast in 2019

To celebrate the closing of the year, this episode features our favorite clips from past 12 months. We hope you enjoy it and perhaps take the opportunity to download full episodes that interest you, share the show with friends, and rate the podcast on Apple Podcasts.
Links to episodes in the show:
- Elaine Kamarck on impeachment
- Darrell West on protecting American elections from foreign interference
- Vanessa Williamson and Andre Perry on racism and white supremacy
- Alice Rivlin on her career spent making better public policy
- Jay Shambaugh on fixing bail, fines and fees in the criminal justice system
- Mark Muro on how automation and AI are redefining work
- Tom Wheeler on his book, “From Gutenberg to Google”
- Carol Graham on why nonworking men are unhappiest in America
- Matt Fielder and Christen Linke Young on the biggest health care issues of the 2020 election
- Suzanne Maloney on Iran’s 1979 revolution and its legacies today
- John R. Allen on NATO at 70: More than a military alliance
- Rebecca Winthrop on the power of parents in accelerating global education progress
- Samantha Gross and Amar Bhattacharya on the global response to the climate crisis
- Lindsey Ford’s interview with Ryan Hass and Tarun Chhabra on what a global China means for the US and the world
- Constanze Stelzenmüller on the fall of the Berlin Wall, 30 years later
- Elaine Kamarck on Policy 2020, a guide to the presidential election
