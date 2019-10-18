 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Twelve Democratic presidential candidates participate in the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton - HP1EFAG066F9T
Podcast

Policy 2020, your guide to the presidential election

Senior Fellow David Wessel interviews Senior Fellows Elaine Kamarck and Stuart Butler about the new Policy 2020 project and resource at Brookings. Policy 2020 empowers voters with fact-based, data-driven, non-partisan information to better understand the policy matters discussed by candidates running for office in 2020.

Plus, in a new Coffee Break segment, meet Stephanie Aaronson, the vice president and director of Economic Studies at Brookings.

