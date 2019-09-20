A global response to the climate crisis

The United Nations Climate Action Summit takes place during the UN General Assembly meetings in New York this month. Two guests are on this episode to discuss the event and the global response to the climate crisis: Amar Bhattacharya, senior fellow in Global Economy and Development at Brookings and co-lead with Professor Nicholas Stern of the Sustainable Growth and Finance Initiative of the New Climate Economy; and Samantha Gross, fellow in Foreign Policy and the Energy Security and Climate Initiative at Brookings.

Also on today’s show meet Lindsey Ford, a new David M Rubenstein Fellow in the Foreign Policy program.

