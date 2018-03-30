America’s aging population could worsen the federal budget problem

Senior Fellow Louise Sheiner discusses demographic shifts in the United States and the long term effects an aging population will have on the federal budget.
Also in this episode, Molly Reynolds on the recently-passed omnibus spending bill and what priorities each chamber will likely address after Congress returns from recess. Related content: The long-term impact of aging on the federal budget Persistently low interest rates argue for delayed budget belt-tightening even in an aging America