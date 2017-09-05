 Skip to main content
Landry Signé's Photo

Landry Signé

David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative

Landry Signé is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution. He joins the Africa Growth Initiative where his research focuses on the political economy of growth, sustainable development, governance, fragile and failed states, regional integration, and business in Africa.

Professor Signé is a distinguished fellow at Stanford University’s Center for African Studies, chairman of the Global Network for Africa’s Prosperity, an Andrew Carnegie Fellow, a 2016 Woodrow Wilson Public Policy Fellow, and a professor and senior adviser on international affairs to the chancellor at the University of Alaska Anchorage. He serves as special adviser to world leaders on international and African affairs.

Professor Signé has been recognized as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader for “finding innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues” and as a Tutu Fellow. Previously, Professor Signé served as president of a strategy firm and as a visiting scholar at the University of Oxford. He also served on the board of AMPION Catalyst for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Africa, Citizens Governance Initiative, and the United Nations Association of Canada–Montreal, and was appointed by a United Nations Undersecretary-General to serve on the Global Network on Digital Technologies for Sustainable Urbanization.

Professor Signé has authored many academic and policy publications focused on Africa, the global political economy, the politics of economic reform and foreign aid, emerging and frontier markets, institutional change, political regimes, state capacity, service delivery, and governance. Among those publications are Innovating Development Strategies in Africa: The Role of International, Regional and National Actors and the forthcoming African Development, African Transformation: How Institutions Shape Development Strategy, both published by Cambridge University Press. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Harvard International Review.

Professor Signé holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science as well as a master's in Political Science from Jean Moulin Lyon III University, and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Montreal. Additionally, he attended Stanford University for Postdoctoral Studies in Political Science, attended the Executive Program in Leadership at the University of Oxford, and studied Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century at Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education.

202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Developing Economies
Global Development
Global Governance & Politics
Sub-Saharan Africa
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Political economy of growth and development
Fragile, failed, low-income and conflict-ridden states
Governance, state capacity, and service delivery
Political regimes, democracy, and elections
African Union, NEPAD, and regional economic communities (RECs)
Business and institutional strategies in Africa and emerging markets
Policymaking and policy implementation
Innovation in development strategies
Regional integration
Sustainable development goals
Institutional change and development
Conflict prevention, peacebuilding and security
International relations
Management of natural resources
Arctic affairs
Experience
Current Positions
Distinguished Fellow, Stanford University, Center for African Studies
Professor of Political Science and Senior Adviser to the Chancellor, University of Alaska Anchorage
Chairman, Global Network for Africa’s Prosperity
Andrew Carnegie Fellow, Carnegie Corporation of New York
Curator, World Economic Forum’s Transformation Map on Africa
Member, African Union Youth Advisory Board
Senior Nonresident Fellow, OCP Policy Center
Past Positions
Banting Fellow, Visiting Scholar, Stanford University, Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law
Visiting Scholar, University of Oxford, Center for the Study of African Economies
Public Policy Fellow, Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars
Education
University Jean Moulin Lyon III, bachelor's, 2003
University Jean Moulin Lyon III, master's, 2004
Paris School of International Affairs, Visiting Ph.D. Student, 2005
University of Montreal, Ph.D. in Political Science, 2010
Stanford University (Banting Fellowship), Postdoctoral Studies in Political Science, 2011 to 2013
University of Oxford/Said Business School (Tutu Fellowship), Executive Program in Leadership, 2015
Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education, Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century, 2016

By prioritizing security and cutting back on aid and trade, the United States may weaken its long-term strategic position on the continent.

