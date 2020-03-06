America’s housing crisis and the gatekeeping of opportunity

In this episode: a conversation about the prohibitive cost of home ownership in America. Jenny Schuetz, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program and an expert on housing issues, interviews Conor Dougherty, an economics reporter at the New York Times and author of the new book Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America. In his book, Dougherty reports on the housing crisis as seen in the San Francisco Bay area and what it may mean for the nation’s future.

Also on this episode, Senior Fellow Jonathan Rauch answers a student’s question about how to combat extreme polarization in our politics. This is part of our ongoing Policy 2020 Ask an Expert feature.

