 Skip to main content
Search
Series: The Current Podcast
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg watch election returns at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Podcast

After Iowa and New Hampshire, what’s next for the Democratic race?

and

Following the first two contests in the 2020 presidential race, Elaine Kamarck examines how Democratic candidates performed in Iowa and New Hampshire, the future of caucuses in the presidential selection process, and what’s important to watch for in the upcoming Nevada and South Carolina contests.

Related material: 

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Related Books

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings