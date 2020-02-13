After Iowa and New Hampshire, what’s next for the Democratic race?

Following the first two contests in the 2020 presidential race, Elaine Kamarck examines how Democratic candidates performed in Iowa and New Hampshire, the future of caucuses in the presidential selection process, and what’s important to watch for in the upcoming Nevada and South Carolina contests.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.