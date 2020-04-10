The COVID-19 frontline

Despite the hardships and health risks, millions of essential frontline workers continue to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. These hardworking heroes are keeping Americans fed, picking up their trash, providing them life-saving medicine, delivering their groceries and packages, preparing their food, cleaning their hospitals, caring for those who are most vulnerable and keeping us safe – often while earning low wages and few benefits.

In this series, I will introduce you to some of these frontline workers, starting first with grocery workers. In their own words, they will share the risks and challenges they face, the concerns they have and how they are coping. They will highlight what policymakers, employers and each of us can do to better protect and support them.