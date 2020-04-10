The COVID-19 frontline
Despite the hardships and health risks, millions of essential frontline workers continue to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. These hardworking heroes are keeping Americans fed, picking up their trash, providing them life-saving medicine, delivering their groceries and packages, preparing their food, cleaning their hospitals, caring for those who are most vulnerable and keeping us safe – often while earning low wages and few benefits.
In this series, I will introduce you to some of these frontline workers, starting first with grocery workers. In their own words, they will share the risks and challenges they face, the concerns they have and how they are coping. They will highlight what policymakers, employers and each of us can do to better protect and support them.
Grocery workers
Across the country, more than two million people work in grocery stores. Deemed essential businesses, grocery stores and supermarkets are staying open even in the worst-hit communities.
Due to close proximity and frequent face-to-face interaction with customers and colleagues, grocery workers are highly exposed to COVID-19, and the virus has already killed several of them. Employers have responded with new safety measures, but more aggressive safeguards and wider access to personal protective equipment (PPE) are needed.
Pay for most grocery workers is low. Grocery cashiers earn a median wage of just $10.93/hour. Employer-provided benefits are rare for non-unionized grocery workers. Prior to the start of the pandemic, Walmart and Kroger, the country’s two largest grocery chains, offered hundreds of thousands of workers no paid sick leave. Most large grocery chains have introduced temporary COVID-19 sick leave as well as one-time bonuses or hazard pay of an additional $2/hour.
Amber Stevens
Cashier at Shoppers · Age 30
“It is very tiresome on the body, as well as scary on the mind.”
“We are tired. The past 3 to 4 weeks have been consistent, nonstop people. They haven’t really put a limit on how many people can come in at a time. We don’t have restricted hours. It is worrisome.”
“I come home to my little one. I want to go home and see my mom. You don’t want to pick up anything at work and bring it back to your family. It is very scary.”
Courtney Meadows
Cashier at Kroger · Age 37
“We are no longer being seen as bottom feeders. It’s sad that it took this pandemic for people to see how really valuable we are.”
“I live in the coal fields of West Virginia. If you don’t have a medical degree, a law degree, or you’re a coal miner or something of that nature, then you have minimum wage jobs. People just look down on you, thinking, that that is all that you can get.”
“Now they are seeing, ‘these people are really putting their lives on the line. These people are worth more than what they make. These people are out here and they are serving us and being positive.’ The customers are grateful for it. It makes me proud.”
Jeffrey Reid
Meat clerk at Giant · Age 54
“It’s just the sheer enormity of this pandemic. You can see it in people. You can see fear. You can see pandemonium.”
“Someone will come around the aisle, they have the shopping cart, the gloves on, a mask on. You step back and think, ‘Wow, man, this is really happening.’”
“I am a hard worker. I get up every day, I do my 8 hours, it’s like a routine. Now overnight, I am thrust on the frontlines of this. The governors are saying you are essential personnel, the president is thanking grocery workers. I saw in line this little kid yesterday on National Superhero Day, dressed up as a clerk in one of his favorite grocery chains. I am fascinated and excited by it.”
Lisa Harris
Cashier at Kroger · Age 32
“The pay isn’t enough. I have coworkers that serve people every day, and then have to go pay for their own groceries with food stamps.”
“I understand that catching the coronavirus is a very good possibility given I see 300 customers a day. I am grateful for my health care that the union fought for. I pray a lot.”
“I am going to attempt to work through this at risk to myself. A lot of my coworkers are in the same boat because they can’t afford to do otherwise. The atmosphere is anxiety ridden, hurried, and on edge. The customers are now saying thank you for your hard work. We would like to hear that from our company.”
Matt Milzman
Cashier at Safeway · Age 29
“Realize that we are just as at risk as anyone who has been designated emergency personnel. I don’t have any special degrees to work grocery, but you have to eat.”
“To be honest with you, I am scared. I’m a religious man. Besides my normal prayers I do every day, I never did much special praying before I went to work. Before every shift, I am doing that now.”
“This is a virus, this isn’t just a slip and fall at work. It is going to hurt my kids, my community. I live in an apartment building. We live on top of each other. This thing spreads like crazy.”
Michelle Lee
Cashier at Safeway · Age 51
“Today I rang up an $800 order. My back was hurting, my arm was hurting. My coworkers are saying their bodies are starting to wear down.”
“We aren’t staying six feet away from the customers. When we ring them up, they are like two feet away from us. We check out 200 customers a day. A doctor can wear a mask and protective gear. We don’t have all of that.”
“My concern is not just for me, but for all of my coworkers. I know a lot of my coworkers have little children. Some of my coworkers have some illnesses that they are fighting. A lot of my coworkers can’t afford to be off work for a long period of time.”