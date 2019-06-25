 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Molly Kinder

Molly Kinder

David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program

Molly Kinder's research explores an equitable future of work and examines the impact of emerging technologies on low wage workers and women. Currently, Molly is a Senior Advisor with New America's Work, Workers and Technology program and leads a human-centered initiative researching the perspectives of workers at high risk of automation. She is also a research fellow and adjunct professor at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, where she taught a new class on the social, economic and policy implications of artificial intelligence. Molly has more than 15 years of experience in innovation, policy, research, and impact investing. Previously, she was co-founder and Vice President of a $200 million social impact fund and served in the Obama administration as director in a new innovation program at USAID. She is co-author of the Center for Global Development's best-selling book, "Millions Saved: Proven Successes in Global Health."

Molly Kinder’s research explores an equitable future of work and examines the impact of emerging technologies on low wage workers and women. Currently, Molly is a Senior Advisor with New America’s Work, Workers and Technology program and leads a human-centered initiative researching the perspectives of workers at high risk of automation. She is also a research fellow and adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, where she taught a new class on the social, economic and policy implications of artificial intelligence. Molly has more than 15 years of experience in innovation, policy, research, and impact investing. Previously, she was co-founder and Vice President of a $200 million social impact fund and served in the Obama administration as director in a new innovation program at USAID. She is co-author of the Center for Global Development’s best-selling book, “Millions Saved: Proven Successes in Global Health.”

Contact
202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Technology & Innovation
U.S. Metro Areas
Workforce Development
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Get daily updates from Brookings