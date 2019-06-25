Molly Kinder's research explores an equitable future of work and examines the impact of emerging technologies on low wage workers and women. Currently, Molly is a Senior Advisor with New America's Work, Workers and Technology program and leads a human-centered initiative researching the perspectives of workers at high risk of automation. She is also a research fellow and adjunct professor at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, where she taught a new class on the social, economic and policy implications of artificial intelligence. Molly has more than 15 years of experience in innovation, policy, research, and impact investing. Previously, she was co-founder and Vice President of a $200 million social impact fund and served in the Obama administration as director in a new innovation program at USAID. She is co-author of the Center for Global Development's best-selling book, "Millions Saved: Proven Successes in Global Health."