Introduction

In a recent report, we found 53 million Americans ages 18 to 64—44% of all workers—earn low hourly wages. Their median hourly earnings are $10.22, and for those working full time year-round, median annual earnings are about $24,000. (Read how we define low-wage workers.) But these top-line numbers mask substantial variation among the workers themselves and among different regions of the country.

To show the diversity among tens of millions of low-wage workers, and to better inform strategies to help improve their employment prospects, we divide them into nine mutually exclusive clusters defined by characteristics relevant to the labor market: age, education, and school enrollment. (Read more about the clusters beginning on page 13 of the report.)