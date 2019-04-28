Yasmina Abouzzohour is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center, a political risk analyst at Oxford Analytica, and an associate research fellow at the Moroccan Institute for Policy Analysis. She received her PhD in Politics from the University of Oxford. Her dissertation investigated the causal mechanisms behind regime survival in modern Arab monarchies. Her current research focuses on the political economy of renewable energy transitions and on the potential pathways to democracy in different authoritarian contexts.

Before joining the University of Oxford, she received her B.A. (Hons) in Political Science from Columbia University in 2014.