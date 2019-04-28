 Skip to main content
Yasmina Abouzzohour

Visiting Fellow - Brookings Doha Center

Yasmina Abouzzohour is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center, a political risk analyst at Oxford Analytica, and an associate research fellow at the Moroccan Institute for Policy Analysis. She received her PhD in Politics from the University of Oxford. Her dissertation investigated the causal mechanisms behind regime survival in modern Arab monarchies. Her current research focuses on the political economy of renewable energy transitions and on the potential pathways to democracy in different authoritarian contexts.

Before joining the University of Oxford, she received her B.A. (Hons) in Political Science from Columbia University in 2014.

 

Additional Expertise Areas
Authoritarian and transitional politics
Renewable energy transitions
Risk analysis
Gulf monarchies
Morocco
Libya
Algeria
Tunisia
Experience
Current Positions
Visiting Fellow, Brookings Doha Center
Associate Research Fellow at the Moroccan Institute for Policy Analysis
Doctoral researcher in Politics at the University of Oxford
Political Risk Analyst at Oxford Analytica
Past Positions
Research Assistant, Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Oxford
Instructor at the University of Oxford
Education
Phd in Politics, University of Oxford (2019)
Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Columbia University (2014)
