Yahia H. Zoubir is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center and Senior Professor of International Studies and Director of Research in Geopolitics at KEDGE Business School, France. Prior to joining KEDGE in 2005, he taught at multiple universities in the United States, and was a visiting faculty member at various universities in China, Europe, the United States, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Middle East and North Africa. His numerous publications include many books, such as Algerian Politics: Domestic Issues & International Relations (Routledge 2020), North African Politics: Change and Continuity (2016); Building a New Silk Road: China & the Middle East in the 21st (2014); Global Security Watch—The Maghreb: Algeria, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia (2013); North Africa: Politics, Region, and the Limits of Transformation (Routledge, 2008). His scholarly articles were published in academic journals, such as Foreign Affairs, Third World Quarterly, Mediterranean Politics, International Affairs, Africa Spectrum, Journal of North African Studies, Middle East Journal, Journal of Contemporary China, Arab Studies Quarterly, Africa Today, Middle East Policy, etc. He has also contributed to many book chapters and various entries in encyclopedias. He has recently completed a major study, “Civil Strife, Politics, and Religion in Algeria,” for the Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Politics & Religion (2019).