Turan Kayaoglu is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center and a professor of international relations at the University of Washington, Tacoma. His research explores issues related to religion and politics, international relations, politics of human rights, and American-Muslim political engagement.

Kayaoglu is the editor-in-chief of Muslim World Journal of Human Rights and the author of Legal Imperialism: Sovereignty and Extraterritoriality in Japan, the Ottoman Empire, and China and The Organization of Islamic Cooperation: The Politics, Problems, and Potential. He is also co-editor for The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Human Rights and has co-edited over twenty articles in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes. A frequent contributor to public debates, his op-eds have appeared on Seattle Times, The News Tribune, Al-Arabia, and Arab News.

Kayaoglu is currently working on projects related to how American Muslims are shaping global Islam, why some national human rights institutions (NHRIs) in the Muslim world are more effective than others to protect and promote human rights, and Islamic human rights NGOs and how they operate.