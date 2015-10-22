Theodore Pelagidis is professor of economics at the University of Piraeus, Greece. He has also been a NATO scholar at the Center for European Studies, Harvard University, a National Bank of Greece professorial fellow at the London School of Economics, a Fulbright professorial fellow at Columbia University, and served as an external expert in the internal evaluation office at the International Monetary Fund.

He received his diploma in economics from Thessaloniki University, Greece; his M.Phil. from Sussex University, U.K.; and his Ph.D. from Paris University, France, while serving as an EU SPES researcher. He has also conducted post-doctoral research on the EMU at the Center for European Studies, Harvard University, USA, (1993-94 and 1995-96 as a NATO scholar).

He has been an NBG professorial fellow at LSE, UK (2010), and a Fulbright fellow at Columbia University, USA (2010). He has published extensively in professional journals such as, The Journal of Policy Modelling, Cambridge Journal of Economics, International Review of Law and Economics, Journal of Economic Studies, The Cato Journal, European Journal of Law and Economics, Journal of Post-Keynesian Economics, Challenge. The Magazine of Economic Affairs, Industrial Relations, Review of International Studies, Current Politics and Economics of Europe, World Economics, Review of European Economic Policy, Papers in International Political Economy, Economy and Society, International Review of Economics and Business, Cahiers Economiques de Bruxelles, Actualite Economique. Review d’Analyse Economique, etc.

He is also co-editor of the "Welfare State and Democracy in Crisis," Aldershot, Ashgate, 2001, and co-author of "Understanding the Crisis in Greece: From Boom to Bust," MacMillan/Palgrave, 2011 and 2012 2nd revised paperback edition. He is also a co-author of "Who's to Blame for Greece? How Austerity and Populism are Destroying a Country with High Potential," MacMillan Palgrave 2015/2016 and 2017.