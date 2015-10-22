 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
pelagidist

Theodore Pelagidis

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Theodore Pelagidis is professor of economics at the University of Piraeus, Greece. He has also been a NATO scholar at the Center for European Studies, Harvard University, a National Bank of Greece professorial fellow at the London School of Economics, a Fulbright professorial fellow at Columbia University, and served as an external expert in the internal evaluation office at the International Monetary Fund.

He received his diploma in economics from Thessaloniki University, Greece; his M.Phil. from Sussex University, U.K.; and his Ph.D. from Paris University, France, while serving as an EU SPES researcher. He has also conducted post-doctoral research on the EMU at the Center for European Studies, Harvard University, USA, (1993-94 and 1995-96 as a NATO scholar).

He has been an NBG professorial fellow at LSE, UK (2010), and a Fulbright fellow at Columbia University, USA (2010). He has published extensively in professional journals such as, The Journal of Policy Modelling, Cambridge Journal of Economics, International Review of Law and Economics, Journal of Economic Studies, The Cato Journal, European Journal of Law and Economics, Journal of Post-Keynesian Economics, Challenge. The Magazine of Economic Affairs, Industrial Relations, Review of International Studies, Current Politics and Economics of Europe, World Economics, Review of European Economic Policy, Papers in International Political Economy, Economy and Society, International Review of Economics and Business, Cahiers Economiques de Bruxelles, Actualite Economique. Review d’Analyse Economique, etc.

He is also co-editor of the "Welfare State and Democracy in Crisis," Aldershot, Ashgate, 2001, and co-author of "Understanding the Crisis in Greece: From Boom to Bust," MacMillan/Palgrave, 2011 and 2012 2nd revised paperback edition. He is also a co-author of "Who's to Blame for Greece? How Austerity and Populism are Destroying a Country with High Potential," MacMillan Palgrave 2015/2016 and 2017.

Theodore Pelagidis is professor of economics at the University of Piraeus, Greece. He has also been a NATO scholar at the Center for European Studies, Harvard University, a National Bank of Greece professorial fellow at the London School of Economics, a Fulbright professorial fellow at Columbia University, and served as an external expert in the internal evaluation office at the International Monetary Fund.

He received his diploma in economics from Thessaloniki University, Greece; his M.Phil. from Sussex University, U.K.; and his Ph.D. from Paris University, France, while serving as an EU SPES researcher. He has also conducted post-doctoral research on the EMU at the Center for European Studies, Harvard University, USA, (1993-94 and 1995-96 as a NATO scholar).

He has been an NBG professorial fellow at LSE, UK (2010), and a Fulbright fellow at Columbia University, USA (2010). He has published extensively in professional journals such as, The Journal of Policy Modelling, Cambridge Journal of Economics, International Review of Law and Economics, Journal of Economic Studies, The Cato Journal, European Journal of Law and Economics, Journal of Post-Keynesian Economics, Challenge. The Magazine of Economic Affairs, Industrial Relations, Review of International Studies, Current Politics and Economics of Europe, World Economics, Review of European Economic Policy, Papers in International Political Economy, Economy and Society, International Review of Economics and Business, Cahiers Economiques de Bruxelles, Actualite Economique. Review d’Analyse Economique, etc.

He is also co-editor of the “Welfare State and Democracy in Crisis,” Aldershot, Ashgate, 2001, and co-author of “Understanding the Crisis in Greece: From Boom to Bust,” MacMillan/Palgrave, 2011 and 2012 2nd revised paperback edition. He is also a co-author of “Who’s to Blame for Greece? How Austerity and Populism are Destroying a Country with High Potential,” MacMillan Palgrave 2015/2016 and 2017.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Global Economy
Greece
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Positive Political Economy
Economics of Monetary Union
Greek Economy
Experience
Current Position
Professor of Economics at the University of Piraeus, Greece
Past Positions
Served as special advisor to the Greek Minister of Finance and Business
Co-author of Understanding the Crisis in Greece: From Boom to Bust, MacMillan/Palgrave, 2011 and 2012 2nd revised paperback edition, endorsed by the New York Times, The Guardian, etc.
External Expert, Internal Evaluation Office, International Monetary Fund
Education
Economics, Thessaloniki University, Greece
M.Phil., Sussex University, U.K.
Ph.D., Paris University, France
Post-doctoral research, Center for European Studies, Harvard University

Research

View All Research

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Related Books

View All Books

External Articles

View All
Get daily updates from Brookings