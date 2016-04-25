 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
hennessey

Susan Hennessey

Senior Fellow - Governance Studies

Executive Editor - Lawfare

Susan Hennessey is a Senior Fellow in National Security in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also the Executive Editor of the Lawfare blog, which is devoted to sober and serious discussion of "Hard National Security Choices.” She focuses on national security issues surrounding cybersecurity, surveillance, federal terrorism prosecutions, and congressional oversight of the intelligence community.

Prior to joining Brookings, Ms. Hennessey was an attorney in the Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency. At the NSA, she advised operational elements on matters relating to Information Assurance and Cybersecurity and represented the Agency on cybersecurity legislation and related executive actions.

Hennessey received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Susan Hennessey is a Senior Fellow in National Security in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also the Executive Editor of the Lawfare blog, which is devoted to sober and serious discussion of “Hard National Security Choices.” She focuses on national security issues surrounding cybersecurity, surveillance, federal terrorism prosecutions, and congressional oversight of the intelligence community.

Prior to joining Brookings, Ms. Hennessey was an attorney in the Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency. At the NSA, she advised operational elements on matters relating to Information Assurance and Cybersecurity and represented the Agency on cybersecurity legislation and related executive actions.

Hennessey received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Contact
202.238.3507 — Media inquiries
Topics
Courts & Law
Defense & Security
National Security
Programs
Governance Studies
Experience
Current Positions
Senior Fellow in Governance Studies, Brookings
Executive Editor, Lawfare
National Security & Legal Analyst, CNN
Past Position
Attorney, Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency
Education
J.D., Harvard Law School
B.A., University of California, Los Angeles

Research

View All Research

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts
Get daily updates from Brookings