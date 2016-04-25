Susan Hennessey is a Senior Fellow in National Security in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also the Executive Editor of the Lawfare blog, which is devoted to sober and serious discussion of "Hard National Security Choices.” She focuses on national security issues surrounding cybersecurity, surveillance, federal terrorism prosecutions, and congressional oversight of the intelligence community.

Prior to joining Brookings, Ms. Hennessey was an attorney in the Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency. At the NSA, she advised operational elements on matters relating to Information Assurance and Cybersecurity and represented the Agency on cybersecurity legislation and related executive actions.

Hennessey received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.