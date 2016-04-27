 Skip to main content
Shamika Ravi

Director of Research - Brookings India

Senior Fellow - Governance Studies

Senior Fellow - Brookings India

Shamika Ravi is Director of Research at Brookings India and a Senior Fellow of Governance Studies Program, at Brookings India and Brookings Institution Washington D.C. She is also Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. She leads the Development Economics research vertical at Brookings India, where the focus is on financial inclusion, health, gender inequality and urbanisation. Ravi is a visiting professor of Economics at the Indian School of Business where she teaches courses in Game Theory and Microfinance. She is also affiliated with the Financial Access Initiative of New York University. Ravi publishes extensively in peer-reviewed journals and writes regular opinion pieces in major newspapers. Her research work has been featured and cited by BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times and most national and regional newspapers and magazines in India.

Topics
Access to Health Care
Developing Economies
Economic Development
Gender
Health Care Policy
Health Care Reform
Income Inequality & Social Mobility
India
Public Health
Programs
Governance Studies
Centers
Brookings India
Projects
Gender Secretariat at Brookings India
Additional Expertise Areas
Development Economics
Financial Inclusion
Health Economics
Gender and Inequality
Behavioural Economics
Political Economy
Impact Evaluation
Experience
Current Positions
Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India
Senior Fellow, Governance Studies Program, Brookings Institution, Washington D.C.
Senior Fellow, Development Economics, Brookings Institution India Center
Past Positions
Associate Professor of Economics (Visiting), Ashoka University
Assistant Professor of Economics, Indian School of Business
Research Affiliate, Financial Access Initiative, New York University
Member, Enforcement Directorate, Microfinance Institutions Network, India, 2012 onwards
Fellow, MFMI, Open Society Institute, Washington D.C., 2006-2008
Visiting Research Scholar, University of Tokyo, March 2014, November 2012
Education
PhD. Economics, New York University, 2006
MA, Economics, Delhi School of Economics, 1998
BA (Honors), Economics, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University, 1996

Research

In The Media

India's toilet initiative, under which the government is trying to install 75 million public toilets by 2019, is not on its face a women's rights move, but it will increase women's access to sanitation materials.

Shamika Ravi Axios

Health insurance is just a financial instrument...It’s going to be as valuable to the client, or the patient, as the care that it can buy. [Rising demand for treatment] is just going to lead to all kinds of cost escalation...That is the nature of an insurance-driven market. Neither the caregiver — the doctor — nor the patient has any incentives to reduce costs.

Shamika Ravi Financial Times

"Gender bias gets worse as cost of care rises. Women are seldom brought to the hospital because the perceived benefits of providing care is not seen. There’s a gross neglect of girls’ health over their lifecycle. We need a strategy to tackle gender bias but so far efforts have been fragmented."

Shamika Ravi The Guardian
Blog Posts

