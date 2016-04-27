Shamika Ravi is Director of Research at Brookings India and a Senior Fellow of Governance Studies Program, at Brookings India and Brookings Institution Washington D.C. She is also Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. She leads the Development Economics research vertical at Brookings India, where the focus is on financial inclusion, health, gender inequality and urbanisation. Ravi is a visiting professor of Economics at the Indian School of Business where she teaches courses in Game Theory and Microfinance. She is also affiliated with the Financial Access Initiative of New York University. Ravi publishes extensively in peer-reviewed journals and writes regular opinion pieces in major newspapers. Her research work has been featured and cited by BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times and most national and regional newspapers and magazines in India.