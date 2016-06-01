 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Shadi Hamid, Senior Fellow, Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy, U.S. Relations with the Islamic World, The Brookings Institution

Shadi Hamid

Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy, U.S. Relations with the Islamic World

Shadi Hamid is a senior fellow in the Project on U.S. Relations with the Islamic World in the Center for Middle East Policy and the author of  "Islamic Exceptionalism: How the Struggle Over Islam is Reshaping the World" (St. Martin's Press), which was shortlisted for the 2017 Lionel Gelber Prize. He is also co-editor with Will McCants of “Rethinking Political Islam” (Oxford University Press) and co-author of “Militants, Criminals, and Warlords: The Challenge of Local Governance in an Age of Disorder” (Brookings Institution Press). His first book “Temptations of Power: Islamists and Illiberal Democracy in a New Middle East” (Oxford University Press) was named a Foreign Affairs "Best Book of 2014." Hamid served as director of research at the Brookings Doha Center until January 2014. Hamid is also a contributing writer at The Atlantic and vice-chair of the Project on Middle East Democracy's board of directors.

Affiliations:
The Atlantic, contributing writer
EUSPRING, international advisory board
Project on Middle East Democracy, board of directors

Shadi Hamid is a senior fellow in the Project on U.S. Relations with the Islamic World in the Center for Middle East Policy and the author of  “Islamic Exceptionalism: How the Struggle Over Islam is Reshaping the World” (St. Martin’s Press), which was shortlisted for the 2017 Lionel Gelber Prize. He is also co-editor with Will McCants of “Rethinking Political Islam” (Oxford University Press) and co-author of “Militants, Criminals, and Warlords: The Challenge of Local Governance in an Age of Disorder” (Brookings Institution Press). His first book “Temptations of Power: Islamists and Illiberal Democracy in a New Middle East” (Oxford University Press) was named a Foreign Affairs “Best Book of 2014.” Hamid served as director of research at the Brookings Doha Center until January 2014. Hamid is also a contributing writer at The Atlantic and vice-chair of the Project on Middle East Democracy’s board of directors.

Affiliations:
The Atlantic, contributing writer
EUSPRING, international advisory board
Project on Middle East Democracy, board of directors

Contact
202.238.3592 — Research Assistant
Topics
Egypt
Islamist Movements
Middle East & North Africa
Nation-Building
Religion & Politics
Tunisia
Programs
Foreign Policy
Centers
Center for Middle East Policy
Projects
U.S. Relations with the Islamic World
Additional Expertise Areas
Religion, identity, and ideology
Islam
Democratization in the Middle East
Muslim Brotherhood
U.S. policy toward political Islam
Experience
Past Positions
Director of Research, Brookings Doha Center
Director of Research, Project on Middle East Democracy
Hewlett Fellow, Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, Stanford University
Resident Fellow, American Center for Oriental Research in Amman, Jordan
Program Specialist, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy, U.S. Department of State
Legislative Fellow, Office of Senator Dianne Feinstein
Education
Ph.D., Oxford University
M.A., B.S., Georgetown University

Featured Book

"Islamic Exceptionalism: How the Struggle Over Islam Is Reshaping the World" (St. Martin's Press, 2016) by Shadi Hamid

Islamic Exceptionalism

Shortlisted for the 2017 Lionel Gelber Prize

A New Statesman Book of the Year

In "Islamic Exceptionalism," Shadi Hamid offers a novel and provocative argument on how Islam is, in fact, “exceptional” in how it relates to politics, with profound implications for how we understand the future of the Middle East. Divides among citizens aren’t just about power but are products of fundamental disagreements over the very nature and purpose of the modern nation state—and the vexing problem of religion’s role in public life. Learn more about the book »

"Illuminating."― The Washington Post

"A hugely important book."― General David Petraeus (Ret.)

"[Islamic Exceptionalism] limns the Islamist mind in unnerving detail... Hamid is unafraid to talk about heaven, theodicy and divine justice.”—The National Interest

Research

View All Research

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Related Books

View All Books

Mentions & Appearances

As a factual matter, the Muslim Brotherhood is not a terrorist organisation...There is not a single American expert on the Muslim Brotherhood who supports designating them.

Shadi Hamid BBC

At an even broader level, Islamic exceptionalism means questioning the conventional technocratic approach that sees problems both at home and abroad as products of material factors that can be addressed through targeted policy interventions. Things like poverty, underdevelopment, rural-urban migration, and so on all matter, but so do the things that can’t be measured.

Shadi Hamid Providence Journal

Putting the context of [Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia] aside, the imagery is striking: Here is Donald Trump in the birthplace of Islam speaking to Muslim leaders from across the world, and the Koran is bring recited before he gives his address...That's at least somewhat positive in showing that he's going out of his way to address Muslim leaders in a way that's not overly antagonistic.

Shadi Hamid The Washington Post
View All
Get daily updates from Brookings