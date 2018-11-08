Ruth Marcus is a Visiting Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. Marcus is also deputy editorial page editor for The Washington Post, where she writes a regular column focusing on domestic policy and politics as well, and she is an MSNBC/NBC News contributor. Marcus has been with The Washington Post since 1984. She joined the national staff in 1986, covering campaign finance, the Justice Department, the Supreme Court, and the White House. From 1999 through 2002, she served as deputy national editor, supervising reporters who covered money and politics, Congress, the Supreme Court, and other national issues. She joined the editorial board in 2003 and began writing a regular column in 2006. A graduate of Yale College and Harvard Law School, she was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2007.