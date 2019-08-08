Rush Doshi is the director of the Brookings China Strategy Initiative and a fellow in Brookings Foreign Policy. He is also a fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center. His research focuses on Chinese grand strategy as well as Indo-Pacific security issues.

As director of the Brookings China Strategy Initiative, Doshi leads an effort that analyzes Mandarin-language open sources and Chinese behavior to understand the evolving military, economic, political, and informational components of Chinese grand strategy. Doshi also co-leads a Brookings Foreign Policy-wide initiative, Global China, focused on the implications of China’s growing global influence. At the Paul Tsai China Center, Doshi manages a project that seeks to audit and improve U.S.-China risk reduction and crisis management mechanisms.

Doshi is currently special advisor to the CEO of the Asia Group and an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. Previously, Doshi was a member of the Asia Policy Working Group for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, an analyst at the Long Term Strategy Group and Rock Creek Global Advisors, an Arthur Liman Fellow at the Department of State, and a Fulbright Fellow in China.

Doshi’s research has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, the Washington Post, International Organization, and the Washington Quarterly, among other publications. Doshi received his doctorate from Harvard University and his bachelor's from Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School with a minor in East Asian Studies. He is proficient in Mandarin.

Affliliations:

Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center, fellow

The Asia Group, special advisor

Center for a New American Security, adjunct senior fellow