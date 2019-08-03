Peter Conti-Brown is a Nonresident Fellow in Economic Studies, affiliated with the Hutchins Center and the Center on Regulation and Markets. He is also an assistant professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a contributor to the Series on Financial Markets and Regulations as part of the Brookings Center on Regulation and Markets. He is a scholar of the law, politics, and history of central banking and financial regulation. Read more about Conti-Brown here.