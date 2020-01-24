Pascaline Dupas is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings and a professor of economics at Stanford University. She is a development economist seeking to identify interventions and policies that can help reduce global poverty. Her ongoing research includes studies of education policy in Ghana, family planning policy in Burkina Faso, digital credit regulation in Malawi, and government subsidized health insurance in India, among others.

Dupas joined the Stanford faculty in 2011, after spending two years on the faculty at Dartmouth College and three years at UCLA. She is on the executive committee of the Jameel Poverty Action Lab (JPAL), on the board of directors of the Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development (BREAD), and a research associate at the National Bureau for Economic Research (NBER). She is a National Science Foundation CAREER award winner, a fellow of the Econometric Society, a former Sloan Fellow, and a current Guggenheim Fellow.

Dupas studied philosophy and economics as an undergraduate student at the Ecole Normale Superieure (Ulm) in Paris, France. She obtained a doctorate in economics from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (Paris, France) in 2006.