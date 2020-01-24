 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Pascaline Dupas

Pascaline Dupas

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Pascaline Dupas is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings and a professor of economics at Stanford University. She is a development economist seeking to identify interventions and policies that can help reduce global poverty. Her ongoing research includes studies of education policy in Ghana, family planning policy in Burkina Faso, digital credit regulation in Malawi, and government subsidized health insurance in India, among others.

Dupas joined the Stanford faculty in 2011, after spending two years on the faculty at Dartmouth College and three years at UCLA. She is on the executive committee of the Jameel Poverty Action Lab (JPAL), on the board of directors of the Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development (BREAD), and a research associate at the National Bureau for Economic Research (NBER). She is a National Science Foundation CAREER award winner, a fellow of the Econometric Society, a former Sloan Fellow, and a current Guggenheim Fellow.

Dupas studied philosophy and economics as an undergraduate student at the Ecole Normale Superieure (Ulm) in Paris, France. She obtained a doctorate in economics from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (Paris, France) in 2006.

Pascaline Dupas is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings and a professor of economics at Stanford University. She is a development economist seeking to identify interventions and policies that can help reduce global poverty. Her ongoing research includes studies of education policy in Ghana, family planning policy in Burkina Faso, digital credit regulation in Malawi, and government subsidized health insurance in India, among others.

Dupas joined the Stanford faculty in 2011, after spending two years on the faculty at Dartmouth College and three years at UCLA. She is on the executive committee of the Jameel Poverty Action Lab (JPAL), on the board of directors of the Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development (BREAD), and a research associate at the National Bureau for Economic Research (NBER). She is a National Science Foundation CAREER award winner, a fellow of the Econometric Society, a former Sloan Fellow, and a current Guggenheim Fellow.

Dupas studied philosophy and economics as an undergraduate student at the Ecole Normale Superieure (Ulm) in Paris, France. She obtained a doctorate in economics from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (Paris, France) in 2006.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Global Development
Global Poverty
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Current Positions
Professor, Department of Economics, Stanford university
Affiliate and Member of the Board of Directors, Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab
Fellow, Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development
Research Associate, National Bureau of Economic Research
Research Affiliate, Centre for Economic Policy Research
Senior Fellow, Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research
Affiliate, Center for Effective Global Action
Associate Researcher, Innovations for Poverty Action
Past Positions
Associate Professor (with tenure), Department of Economics, Stanford University (2014-2019)
Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Stanford University (2011-2014)
Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of California, Los Angeles (2008-2011)
Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Dartmouth College (2006-2008)
Education
Ph.D. in Economics, EHESS & PSE-DELTA, France (2006)
MSc. in Economic Analysis and Policy, PSE-DELTA, France (2000)
B.A. in Economics and Econometrics, Ecole Normale Supérieure - Ulm, France (1999)
Language Fluency
French

Research

View All Research
Get daily updates from Brookings