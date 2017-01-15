Noha Aboueldahab is a fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings and at the Brookings Doha Center. She is an award-winning specialist in transitional justice in the Arab region. Her book, Transitional Justice and the Prosecution of Political Leaders in the Arab Region: A comparative study of Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Yemen (Oxford, Hart Publishing: 2017), presents an in-depth comparative study and challenges mainstream transitional justice practice and scholarship using original material from interviews she conducted in Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Yemen between 2011 and 2017. She is also guest editor of the International Criminal Law Review’s special issue, “The Ethnography of Armed Conflict” (2019). Aboueldahab is also vice chair of the Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Interest Group at the American Society of International Law. She is a member of the Society of Legal Scholars, the Middle East Studies Association, the Law and Society Association, and the American Society of International Law.

Since 2003, she has worked in the fields of international law, human rights and development at various United Nations agencies and NGOs. She has guest lectured courses on law and anthropology at Northwestern University and on law and development at Melbourne Law School, served as a judge at Georgetown University in Qatar's first moot court competition, and served as junior faculty at Harvard Law School's Institute for Global Law and Policy. She is a recipient of research and travel grants from University College London, Durham Law School, the Modern Law Review, Harvard Law School, and the Middle East Studies Association. Aboueldahab is regularly consulted by governments, civil society, international organizations, and media including Al Jazeera, BBC, Bloomberg, CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, among others.