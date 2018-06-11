Michal Grinstein-Weiss is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program. She is also the Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor and the Associate Dean for Policy Initiatives at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, the founding director of the Envolve Center for Health Behavior Change, and the associate director of the Center for Social Development. Her work at Brookings focuses on improving socio-economic mobility and health for low-income households by creating scalable, evidence-based interventions to inform and shape policy, domestically and abroad.

As a leading researcher in social mobility, Grinstein-Weiss is an influential voice in the design of innovative social policies in the United States and internationally. She leads large-scale research initiatives promoting financial inclusion and health equity through unique collaborations of industry-academic and government-academic partnerships. Grinstein-Weiss’ research crosses disciplines, informing policy makers, scholars, industry leaders, and practitioners. Her publications include popular press and scholarly journals, including the American Economic Journal, Behavioral Science and Policy, and Social Service Review, among others. Her work has been featured in numerous media outlets such as CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Forbes.

Grinstein-Weiss’ research has been supported by many government departments such as the U.S. Departments of Treasury, National Institutes for Health, Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In addition, her research won the support of philanthropic foundations such as the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Smith Richardson Foundation, and Annie E. Casey Foundation. She also works closely in collaborations with industry partners, including Fortune-500 partners Intuit Inc. and Centene Corporation.

Grinstein-Weiss received her M.A. in social work from the University of Haifa, M.A. in economics from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and her Ph.D. in social work from the Brown School.