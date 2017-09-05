Marcus Casey is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Economic Studies program at the Brookings Institution. He is also an affiliated scholar with the Brookings Institution Future of Middle Class Initiative and directs its Automation and the Middle Class theme. He is on leave from the University of Illinois at Chicago where he is an Assistant Professor of Economics.

Casey’s expertise lies in the areas of urban, labor, and public economics. His published articles span several areas including neighborhood change, housing discrimination, K-12 and higher education, inequality, and social mobility. Casey’s ongoing research includes work on neighborhood amenities, examining the consequences of wealth and income inequality for urban neighborhoods, the differential impact of automation and AI on the middle and working classes, and the role of neighborhood - level shocks and persistent segregation in determining economic outcomes. He is appointed as a research consultant at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and on a grant funded by the University of Wisconsin’s Institute for Research on Poverty.

Casey previously served as a National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Duke University. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a graduate of Howard University.