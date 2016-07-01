 Skip to main content
lauren bauer

Lauren Bauer

Fellow - Economic Studies, The Hamilton Project

Lauren Bauer is a Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution. Her research focuses on social and safety net policies as well as civic engagement and political behavior. She is a member of the New York City Office of Community Schools Research Advisory Council and holds a BA in History and an MA and PhD in Human Development and Social Policy with a certificate in Education Sciences all from Northwestern University. Prior to taking up doctoral work, Lauren served in research positions with political campaigns and as a Special Assistant in the Office of the Secretary at the US Department of Education.

