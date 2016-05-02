 Skip to main content
dervisk

Kemal Derviş

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Kemal Derviş is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program, and the Edward M. Bernstein Scholar. He was vice president and director of the program from April 2009 to November 2017. Formerly head of the United Nations Development Programme and Minister of Economic Affairs of Turkey, he focuses on global economics, emerging markets, European issues, development, and international institutions.

For many years, he has contributed a column every month to Project Syndicate, which they publish in several languages and which is also published as a Brookings blog. A comprehensive collection of these articles has been published by the Brookings Press entitled "Reflections on Progress: Essays on the Global Political Economy."

Kemal Derviş started teaching economics at the Middle East Technical University in 1974 and has since taught several years at Princeton University in the 1970s and as an adjunct professor at Columbia University from 2009-2015.

As a member of the Turkish Parliament, he was a member of the Convention for the European Constitution from 2003-2004.

He has and continues to be a member of various advisory boards, notably at Sabanci University.

202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
202.797.6105 — Office of Communications
Development Financing
Emerging Markets
European Union
Global Development
Global Economy
Global Governance & Politics
Middle East & North Africa
South Asia
Turkey
Global Economy and Development
Global economics
emerging markets
development economics
European economics and EU affairs
international institutions
global governance
Senior Advisor, Istanbul Policy Center, Sabanci University
Member of various advisory boards: Institut du Bosphore, Institut de Prospective Economique du Monde Méditerranéen (IPEMED), Center for Global Development, Office Chérifien des Phosphates, Criteria Caixa, Sabanci University
Adjunct Professor, Columbia University
Head of the United Nations Development Programme (August 2005-February 2009)
Member of the Turkish Parliament representing Istanbul (November 2002-June 2005)
Minister of Economic Affairs, 57th Government of the Republic of Turkey (March 2001-August 2002)
Various World Bank positions including: Division Chief for Industrial and Trade Strategy, Director for the Central Europe Department, Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa Region, Vice President for Poverty Reduction and Economic Management
Has taught economics at Princeton, Bilkent and Middle East Universities
Has co-taught a course on global economic governance as adjunct professor at Columbia University, 2009-2015
Member of the Advisory Boards of Abengoa, Guggenheim International and Akbank at various times during the period 2009-2015
Ph.D. (1973) Princeton University
B.Sc. (1969), M.Sc. (1970) London School of Economics

As Kemal Derviş of the Brookings Institution has argued, pretty much any aspect of macroeconomic policy could be construed to affect a country’s trade balance and, by extension, its exchange rate. It is therefore far better to keep such sensitive matters out of trade deals and leave them to existing, separate, diplomatic processes.
Kemal Derviş The Washington Post
If every country tries to race towards the lowest rate, then in the end nobody gains. If you believe there should be no government at all, then fine. But if you believe some government is good, then you cannot have a system that erodes the tax base in all major countries.
Kemal Derviş New York Times
Rebalancing of the distribution of income may play a role in unlocking the U.S. economy’s growth potential in a sustainable way.
Kemal Derviş Reuters
