Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Professor Ju-Ho Lee served at the Minister of Education, Science, and Technology of Republic of South Korea from 2010 to 2013. Before joining the ministry as a Vice Minister in 2009, he was Senior Secretary to the President for Education, Science, and Culture. He has been recognized for his education reform endeavors and active lawmaking as a member of the National Assembly (2004-2008). His policy entrepreneurship began when he worked as a research fellow in Korea Development Institute (KDI) and as a professor of KDI Public Policy and Management. He has written many articles and books including Human Capital and Development: Lessons and Insights from Korea’s Transformation (2018) and Positive Changes: The Education, Science & Technology Policies of Korea (2012). He is actively working for the international community as a Commissioner of the International Commission on Financing the Global Educational Opportunities, a Commissioner of 3ie and a Chair of the Education Workforce Initiative.

Experience
Current Positions
Professor, KDI School of Public Policy and Management, 1998-Present
Commissioner, International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity, 2015-Present
Chair, Education Workforce Initiative (EWI), 2017-Present
Commissioner (Board member), International Initiative for Impact Evaluation, 2017-Present
Past Positions
Chair, Policy Board, Hansun Foundation, 2014-2018
Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Korea, 2010-2013
Vice Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Korea , 2009-2010
Senior Secretary to the President for Education, Science and Culture, Republic of Korea, 2008
Senior Secretary, Committee on Society, Education and Culture, 17th Presidential Transition Committee, Republic of Korea, 2007-2008
Chair, 5th Policy Coordination Committee of the Grand National Party, Republic of Korea, 2005-2008
Member of the National Assembly, Republic of Korea, 2004-2008
A. Lindsay O’Connor Associate Professor of American Institutions, Colgate University, U.S.A. 2002-2003
Dean of Academic Affairs, KDI School of Public Policy and Management, 2001-2002
Education
Ph.D. in Economics. Cornell University, U.S.A.
M.A. in Economics, Seoul National University, South Korea
B.A. in Economics, Seoul National University, South Korea
