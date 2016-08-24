 Skip to main content
Joseph W. Kane

Senior Research Associate and Associate Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program

Joseph W. Kane is a senior research associate and associate fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings.

Kane’s work focuses on a wide array of built environment issues, including transportation and water infrastructure. Within these areas of research, he has explored infrastructure’s central economic role across different regions as well as its relationship to opportunity and resilience. Across several projects, he has concentrated on the use of innovative datasets, combining them with other qualitative measures to better assess current and future infrastructure needs. From the exploration of metropolitan freight trends to the first-ever analysis of infrastructure jobs at a metropolitan level, he has coordinated the production of new metrics and developed other interactive content to better inform decisions by policymakers and practitioners across the country.

Prior to Brookings, Kane was an Economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. He holds a master’s degree in urban and environmental planning from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from the College of William and Mary.

Contact
202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Infrastructure
U.S. Metro Areas
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Experience
Past Position
Economist, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
Education
Masters, University of Virginia
BA, College of William and Mary

