John Page is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. and a nonresident senior fellow of the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research in Helsinki, Finland.

He is also adjunct professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, Tokyo, Japan and Country Director for Tanzania in the International Growth Centre, London. He is a research associate of the Center for the Study of African Economies at Oxford University and the Oxford Centre for the Study of Resource Rich Economies. He has been a consultant to the African Development Bank, the Global Development Network, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the United Nations Industrial Development Program (UNIDO), USAID and the World Bank.

From 1980 to 2008, Dr. Page was at the World Bank where his senior positions included: director, poverty reduction; director, economic policy; chief economist and director, economic and social development, Middle East and North Africa region; and chief economist of the Africa Region. Prior to his appointment at the World Bank, he was a member of the faculty at Stanford and Princeton Universities. He has held visiting professorships at Princeton, the Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University and at Georgetown University.

John Page obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and his Doctorate from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. He has published ten books, including The East Asian Miracle: Economic Growth and Public Policy (Oxford: 1993), Africa at a Turning Point? Growth, Aid and External Shocks (World Bank: 2008), Breaking in and Moving Up: Industrial Challenges for the Bottom Billion and the Middle Income Countries (UNIDO: 2009) and Made in Africa: Learning to Compete in Industry (Brookings Institution Press: 2016). He is the author of more than 100 published articles on the economics of developing countries.