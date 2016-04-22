 Skip to main content
robinsonj

Jenny Perlman Robinson

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Jenny Perlman Robinson is a senior fellow with the Brookings Institution, Center for Universal Education, where her work focuses on improving quality education and learning for children and youth in developing countries at large scale.

She is the co-author of "Millions Learning: Scaling up quality education in developing countries" (Brookings Institution 2016) and the author of "Global Compact on Learning: Taking action on education in developing countries" (Brookings Institution 2011). Previously, Jenny led the Women’s Refugee Commission’s work on education and youth. Prior to joining the Women’s Refugee Commission in 2003, Jenny worked on issues of women’s empowerment, human rights, and development with other nongovernmental organizations, the United Nations, and the World Bank. Her fieldwork has included research and assessments in Thailand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Jordan, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Bolivia, and Cuba. Jenny earned her Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University and her Bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies and Peace Studies from Colgate University.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Education
Education in Developing Nations
Global Development
Humanitarian & Disaster Assistance
Nation-Building
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Universal Education
Additional Expertise Areas
Education in emergencies and reconstruction
Conflict-affected adolescent girls and boys
Humanitarian and development assistance
Advocacy
Participatory applied research.
Experience
Past Positions
Senior Program Officer, Children and Youth, Women’s Refugee Commission, New York, NY
Acting Coordinator, NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security, New York, NY
Program Associate, The Hunger Project, New York, NY
Education
Master of International Affairs, Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs (2001)
Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies and Peace Studies, Colgate University (1996)

We’ve really seen considerable progress in getting more girls into school over the past two decades. In fact, the gap between girls and boys has been narrowing considerably. Today, of the 57 million children of primary school-age not in school, 53 percent are girls. It’s still more than 50 percent, but that number is closing.
Jenny Perlman Robinson Camfed
