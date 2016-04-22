Jenny Perlman Robinson is a senior fellow with the Brookings Institution, Center for Universal Education, where her work focuses on improving quality education and learning for children and youth in developing countries at large scale.

She is the co-author of "Millions Learning: Scaling up quality education in developing countries" (Brookings Institution 2016) and the author of "Global Compact on Learning: Taking action on education in developing countries" (Brookings Institution 2011). Previously, Jenny led the Women’s Refugee Commission’s work on education and youth. Prior to joining the Women’s Refugee Commission in 2003, Jenny worked on issues of women’s empowerment, human rights, and development with other nongovernmental organizations, the United Nations, and the World Bank. Her fieldwork has included research and assessments in Thailand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Jordan, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Bolivia, and Cuba. Jenny earned her Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University and her Bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies and Peace Studies from Colgate University.