Jason Levitis

Jason A. Levitis is a Nonresident Fellow with the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy. He is a leading expert on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the intersections of health care and tax law and policy. From 2009 until 2017, he served at the U.S. Treasury Department, where he led ACA implementation and was a key architect of ACA tax provisions and state innovation waivers.

Levitis’s current work focuses on federal and state options for navigating the complex health care landscape. As principal at Levitis Strategies LLC, he provides technical assistance and strategic advice on the ACA’s tax provisions, state innovation waivers, tax administration, and regulatory process. He works with Princeton University’s State Health and Value Strategies project to advise state officials nationwide. His other clients have included the Massachusetts Health Connector and the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy at Yale Law School, where he is also a Senior Fellow (Nonresident) and Distinguished Visiting Scholar.

Levitis regularly advises federal and state officials and provides testimony and briefings to legislative and policymaking panels. He is also a frequent speaker at health policy conferences and webinars. His work has been featured in the Washington Post, the New York Times, Health Affairs, Tax Notes, Bloomberg BNA, Politico, the Hill, NPR, Vox, the New Jersey Star-Ledger, the Rush Limbaugh Show, and other media.

Before his time at Treasury, Levitis worked at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Connecticut Voices for Children, and the Greater New York Hospital Association.

Levitis earned a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics, and a B.A. in mathematics from Wesleyan University.