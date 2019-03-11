 Skip to main content
Indermit Gill

Indermit Gill

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Professor of the Practice of Public Policy - Duke University

Indermit Gill is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He is also a professor of practice in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, where he was previously director of the Duke Center for International Development.

Gill worked at the World Bank from 1993 to 2016, where he held a number of leadership positions including director for development policy in the Office of the Chief Economist, chief economist for Europe and Central Asia, and staff director for the 2009 World Development Report on Economic Geography. Before that, he was economic adviser in the East Asia and Pacific Region office and lead economist for human development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Gill holds a Ph.D. and A.M. in economics from the University of Chicago, an M.A. from the Delhi School of Economics, and a B.A. (with honors) in economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.

Topics
Development Financing
Economic Development
Emerging Markets
Global Health
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Middle Income Transitions
Experience
Current Position
Professor of Practice, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University
Past Positions
Director, Duke Center for International Development, Duke University (2016-2018)
Director for Development Policy, Office of the Chief Economist, World Bank (2013-2016)
Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia, World Bank (2008-2013)
Director, World Development Report 2009, Development Economics, World Bank (2007-2008)
Chief Economist (acting) and Economic Adviser, East Asia and Pacific Region, World Bank (2004-2007)
Sector Manager and Economic Adviser, Poverty Reduction & Economic Management, World Bank (2002-2004)
Lead Economist for Human Development, Latin America & Caribbean Region, World Bank (1999-2002)
Principal/Senior Country Economist, Brazil Country Operations Division, World Bank (1996-1999)
Economist, Poverty & Social Policy Department, World Bank (1993-1996)
Assistant Professor of Finance and Economics, School of Management, State University of New York at Buffalo (1989-1993)
Lecturer, Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago (1989)
Lecturer, The Collegiate Division, University of Chicago (1985-1988)
Education
Ph.D. (1989) and A.M. (1985) in Economics, University of Chicago
M.A. in Economics, (1983), Delhi School of Economics
B.A. (Honors) in Economics (1981), St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi

