Indermit Gill is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He is also a professor of practice in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, where he was previously director of the Duke Center for International Development.

Gill worked at the World Bank from 1993 to 2016, where he held a number of leadership positions including director for development policy in the Office of the Chief Economist, chief economist for Europe and Central Asia, and staff director for the 2009 World Development Report on Economic Geography. Before that, he was economic adviser in the East Asia and Pacific Region office and lead economist for human development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Gill holds a Ph.D. and A.M. in economics from the University of Chicago, an M.A. from the Delhi School of Economics, and a B.A. (with honors) in economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.