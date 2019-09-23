Helen Shwe Hadani

An expert in early childhood and creativity development, Dr. Hadani designs and evaluates products and environments that promote children’s curiosity and love of learning. As a fellow at the Brookings Institution, she leads the Playful Learning Landscapes project—an initiative that brings together the fields of developmental science and placemaking with the goal of improving child and community outcomes. Helen holds a Bachelor of Arts in Cognitive Science from the University of Rochester and a Doctorate in Psychology from Stanford University. She has more than 20 years of experience in research and education settings and has worked with toy, media and technology companies, including Disney, Sesame Workshop, Apple, LEGO, Fisher-Price and Mattel.